Nehammer Says He Is Not “Particularly Optimistic” From Talks With Putin

MOSCOW: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that he was not “particularly optimistic” from his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“At the moment I’m not particularly optimistic after my talks with Putin. The offensive (in Ukraine) is being prepared with determination,” Nehammer said in a briefing in Moscow following the meeting between the two leaders earlier in the day.

Nehammer, the first European leader to have met with Putin face-to-face since the invasion of Ukraine began said that he confronted the Russian president “with the facts.”__The Nation