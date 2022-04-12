Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: PTI resigns en masse from National Assembly
Pakistan: PTI resigns en masse from National Assembly

Pakistan: PTI resigns en masse from National Assembly

International 2022-04-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted en masse resignations in the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence and was ousted as the prime minister, party central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry announced.

“A man facing two separate corruption charges of Rs16 billion and Rs8 billion being selected or elected the prime minister is the biggest disrespect to the country,” Khan told the media after chairing a meeting of the PTI parliamentary committee. “We are resigning.”

The move was being anticipated since early Sunday when Chaudhry said party MPs will tender their resignations if the party’s reservations on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s candidature as the prime minister are not addressed.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary party, presided over by chairman Khan Monday, to chalk out the future strategy.

Chaudhry said the committee recommended to Khan the party should resign from the assemblies starting with the National Assembly.

Khan lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly session conducted in the early hours of Sunday.

The unified opposition nominated Sharif, who is also serving as the leader of the opposition, to lead the country. Besides him, former foreign minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also submitted papers as a candidate for the top office.

Shortly after Khan’s announcement, several PTI MPs started sharing their resignations on social media. Presented as a form letter, the resignations are identical and have blank spaces for individual MPs to submit their relevant information.

“I, Shireen Mazari, wife of Tabish Hazir, resident of Rajanpur district, constituency [NA-] 288, am a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” reads the resignation of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

“I hereby tender my resignation as Member National Assembly of Pakistan and hereby request you to accept my resignation as MNA,” it continues.

“May Allah protect and support Honorable Mr. Imran Khan in his struggle for Pakistan,” it added.

While most resignations followed the exact same pattern with little deviation, Mazari had pencilled in an addendum to her notice: “Cannot be a party to a House where a head of House is a criminal PM.”

A number of PTI MPs including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Ali Haider Zaidi, and Shafqat Mahmood shared their resignations on Twitter too.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation

France has declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an... more»

Communal violence in India prompts police to ban gatherings in affected areas

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a religious festival prompted police in India to impose... more»

Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership

Russia has warned Finland and Sweden against joining Nato, arguing the move would not bring... more»

Germany Calls For Sending Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Germany on Monday said European countries should send heavy weapons and more military equipment to... more»

Greece softens ‘tough’ migration policy for Ukrainians

For more than two years, Greece’s conservative government has prided itself on enforcing a... more»

Pakistan: PTI resigns en masse from National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted en masse resignations in the National... more»

Macron and Le Pen to fight for French presidency

Emmanuel Macron has won the first round of the French election and for a second time will fight... more»

Egypt inflation rises to 12.1% as foreign reserves dip

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual inflation rate hit 12.1 per cent in March, official figures showed... more»

Austrian chancellor to meet Putin in Moscow

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday,... more»

Pakistan: President Alvi not to opt for resignation following Imran’s ouster

KARACHI: Despite the political turmoil following the fall of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI)... more»

Search

Back to Top