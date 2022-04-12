France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation

France has declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests, the foreign ministry said.

“Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security [DGSI] revealed on Sunday April 10 a clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory,” the foreign ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

“Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata,” the ministry said.__Al Jazeera