Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukraine ‘Still Ready’ For Talks With Russia: Zelensky
Ukraine ‘Still Ready’ For Talks With Russia: Zelensky

Ukraine ‘Still Ready’ For Talks With Russia: Zelensky

Europe 2022-04-11, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

KYIV: Ukraine was “still ready” to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

“Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war,” Zelensky said in a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Bucha.

“Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east,” he said, referring to an anticipated Russian offensive. “We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy,” he added. The last face-to-face talks between the two sides took place on March 29, during which Ukrainian negotiators are said to have signalled their readiness to accept neutrality in return for security guarantees from third parties.

“In the east and in the south, we have seen a concentration of arms, equipment and troops who are getting ready to occupy another part of our territory,” Zelensky said.

The outcome of any new Russian offensive would depend “on several factors”, he said, including Ukraine’s “strength, how quickly our partners supply us with arms, and the Russian leader’s (Vladimir Putin) desire to go further.”__The Nation

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron and Le Pen to fight for French presidency

Emmanuel Macron has won the first round of the French election and for a second time will fight... more»

Egypt inflation rises to 12.1% as foreign reserves dip

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual inflation rate hit 12.1 per cent in March, official figures showed... more»

Austrian chancellor to meet Putin in Moscow

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday,... more»

Pakistan: President Alvi not to opt for resignation following Imran’s ouster

KARACHI: Despite the political turmoil following the fall of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI)... more»

Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 10: A top LeT commander was among two Pakistani militants killed while two cops and a... more»

Ukraine ‘Still Ready’ For Talks With Russia: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukraine was “still ready” to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since... more»

NATO, not China ‘destabilizing international security’: China’s mission to EU

China’s mission to the European Union said it is the North Atlantic alliance, not Beijing, that... more»

Pakistan: Imran Khan loses no-trust vote, prime ministerial term comes to unceremonious end

The opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded an hour past... more»

UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist

NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government... more»

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army... more»

Search

Back to Top