Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 10: A top LeT commander was among two Pakistani militants killed while two cops and a CRPF trooper injured in a gunfight with security forces in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.

“02 #Pakistani #terrorists who were involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in #Srinagar #Encounter. Arms & ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered,” IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

As per IGP Kashmir, the slain militants were involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday. Another trooper was injured in the attack. News agency GNS quoted the IGP Kashmir saying that the slain militants have been identified as Adil bhai, top LeT commander for central Kashmir and Mubashir bhai-both residents of Pakistan.

Two cops of J&K Police and a CRPF personnel were also injured during gunfight and have been shifted to hospital for treatment, the IGP Kashmir said.

The gunfight broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the area over a tip off about the presence of militants there.__Greater Kashmir News