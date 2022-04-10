Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist
UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist

International 2022-04-10
NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government expressing concerns regarding the death threats received by Dalit journalist, Meena Kotwal, and the failure of the police to take cognizance of the same.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders and other UN experts said that they wrote to the Government of India on 3 February this year regarding this and the communication remained confidential for 60 days before being made public, during which time the Indian government was expected to respond. However, the government did not respond during this period, they alleged.

The undersigned include the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor; Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye; Special Rapporteur on minority issues, Fernand de Varennes; and the Working Group on the discrimination against women and girls, the members of which include Melissa Upreti (chair), Dorothy Estrada-Tanck (vice-chair), Elizabeth Broderick, Ivana Rada?i? and Meskerem Geset Techane.

In the communication to India, the UN rights experts expressed their serious concerns regarding what appears to be a deliberate and sustained campaign of threats and abuse towards Meena Kotwal.

“We are deeply concerned by the numerous threats against her life and physical integrity, and at the coordinated attempts by unknown individuals to further intimidate and threaten her. The intimidation of and threats against Ms Kotwal is particularly concerning, as it appears to be in direct retaliation for her exercising of her right to freedom of opinion and expression online, which in this instance involves a protest against the oppression of women, among whom Dalit women are disproportionally subjected to multiple forms of discrimination and violence and extremely marginalized, constituting a violation of international human rights law and standards,” they said.

Meena Kotwal is a Dalit woman human rights defender, journalist, and the founder of ‘The Mooknayak’, an online news channel and website that covers issues related to the persecution of the Dalit minority and marginalised people. It also advocates for social justice and democracy for the marginalised.__Pakistan Today

