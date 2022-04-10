Voice Of Vienna

UK to send armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine

The UK is to send 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine, Downing Street has said following talks between PM Boris Johnson and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

“It is because of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Vladimir) Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” Boris Johnson said after meeting Zelensky, according to a Downing Street statement.

Earlier, a No 10 spokesman said the prime minister travelled to Kyiv to set out “a new package of financial and military aid”.

These are the first specific details to emerge – we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.__BBC.com

