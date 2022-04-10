Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv
Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

International 2022-04-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Tel Aviv: Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had allegedly killed two people and wounded several others in Tel Aviv sparking an overnight manhunt, the latest in a surge of violence. “We succeeded this morning… in eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire,” police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said in a statement.

The attacker had shot at revellers at a bar on the busy Dizengoff Street in the coastal city of Tel Aviv just after 9:00pm (1800 GMT) Thursday, triggering chaos as people fled in panic.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had allegedly... more»

Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’

Human Rights Watch accused authorities in Greece of allegedly using migrants to help carry out... more»

Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police along with security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a LeT... more»

Slovakia says it has given S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Eduard Heger says Slovakia has given its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to... more»

Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki “a far-right... more»

Pakistan: ‘Revolt’ in FO over govt move to bring diplomatic cable to NA

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has conveyed its reservations over the government’s move to... more»

India’s Hindu hardliners jump on anti-Muslim movie to stir up hatred

Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on... more»

NATO Eyes In The Sky, Keeping Europe Out Of Russia’s War

As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year, military planners at NATO... more»

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from... more»

UNGA suspends Russia from rights council

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from its human rights council... more»

Search

Back to Top