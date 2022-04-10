Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’
Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’

Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’

Europe 2022-04-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Human Rights Watch accused authorities in Greece of allegedly using migrants to help carry out summary, illegal deportations of asylum seekers at the country’s border before they are able to register their claims.

The New York-based rights group based the allegation on interviews with Afghan migrants who said they had been subjected to illegal pushbacks over the River Evros which forms part of the border between Greece and Turkey.

“Sixteen of those interviewed said the boats taking them back to Turkey were piloted by men who spoke Arabic or the South Asian languages common among migrants,” a 23-page report from HRW said.

“They said most of these men wore black or commando-like uniforms and used balaclavas to cover their faces.”

Greece’s government flatly denied the claims, maintaining they had been based on the “blanket acceptance” of allegations made in telephone interviews without any further investigation.

“The descriptions of actions carried out by foreign nationals at the border, to the extent that they may be accurate, would reveal rivalry and hostility between smuggling gangs,” a statement issued by the ministries of public order and migration affairs said.

Greece has been repeatedly accused by rights groups and migrants, as well as neighboring Turkey, of illegally sending back asylum seekers before they can file their claims. Athens has denied the accusations. Last month, Greece’s independent authority for transparency said it found no basis for claims of illegal deportations made by a migrant advocacy group.

The country’s ombudsman last year said that national authorities failed to appropriately respond to “persistent allegations” of illegal deportations made by rights groups and migrants themselves.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had allegedly... more»

Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’

Human Rights Watch accused authorities in Greece of allegedly using migrants to help carry out... more»

Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police along with security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a LeT... more»

Slovakia says it has given S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Eduard Heger says Slovakia has given its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to... more»

Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki “a far-right... more»

Pakistan: ‘Revolt’ in FO over govt move to bring diplomatic cable to NA

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has conveyed its reservations over the government’s move to... more»

India’s Hindu hardliners jump on anti-Muslim movie to stir up hatred

Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on... more»

NATO Eyes In The Sky, Keeping Europe Out Of Russia’s War

As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year, military planners at NATO... more»

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from... more»

UNGA suspends Russia from rights council

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from its human rights council... more»

Search

Back to Top