Pakistan: ‘Revolt’ in FO over govt move to bring diplomatic cable to NA

2022-04-09
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has conveyed its reservations over the government’s move to present contents of the “diplomatic cable” before parliament, warning that such a move would not only undermine working of the missions abroad, but also “damage our national interests”.

The PTI government on Friday decided to present the contents of the infamous letter, which Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed contained evidence of a foreign plot seeking a regime change in Pakistan, before the National Assembly today (Saturday).

Information and Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry informed the media after the cabinet meeting that the “original records of the cipher, only available with the government, would be kept in front of parliament”.

Shortly after the government’s move, sources told The Express Tribune that there was “literally a revolt” in the Foreign Office as many officers expressed their serious concerns over the premier’s latest attempt to politicise their work.

“You can’t imagine what the reaction within the Foreign Office is. There is distress. There is literally a revolt,” revealed one senior officer while requesting anonymity.

The official said the foreign ministry, as an institution, has never been dragged into domestic political affairs. “The damage has already been done,” the official added.

Sources added that there was pressure on the foreign secretary to resist the government’s move to present the content of the diplomatic cable before the National Assembly. “What kind of message are we conveying by laying secret diplomatic cables before the assembly?” the official asked.

Despite claims by the prime minister, the Foreign Office and the security establishment were not convinced that the diplomatic cable contained any evidence of a foreign plot.

“People are questioning if the military isn’t convinced of a foreign conspiracy, then why does it not set the record straight by issuing a statement.” Sources said since PM Imran was on his way out, therefore, the quarters concerned did not want to embarrass him.

The cable was based on a conversation between Ambassador Asad Majeed and US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu.

The US diplomat, according to the cable, conveyed to the Pakistani envoy that Washington was not happy with Pakistan’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Also read: ‘Military finds no evidence of foreign conspiracy against PM Imran’

The American official also went on to say that “going ahead would be tough” for Pakistan, if the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister did not succeed. Pakistan would be forgiven for their mistakes if the no-trust move succeeded, as per the cable.

The premier interpreted the communication as a “clear threat of a regime change from the US” and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri used the aforementioned pretext to reject the vote of no confidence.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the deputy speaker’s move as unconstitutional and reinstated the National Assembly.

The top court also directed the NA speaker to convene the session on Saturday in order to dispose of the vote of no-trust motion moved against the prime minister.__Tribune.com

