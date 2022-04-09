Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks
Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

Europe 2022-04-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki “a far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people”, after being criticised for his talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Mr Morawiecki compared Mr Macron’s efforts to negotiating with Hitler.

The French president has held regular conversations with Mr Putin since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

On Friday, Poland summoned the French ambassador over Mr Macron’s comments, made to a French newspaper.

“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?” Mr Morawiecki said on Monday.

“It’s my duty to speak with him, we need it. I won’t stop doing it, that’s what allows us to take part in the negotiation,” he said.

“By talking to him and to [Ukraine’s] President Zelensky, we can help in the negotiation. At some point, there will be a ceasefire and peace will have to be built. It cannot be done without a guarantor, France is committed to be one of these guarantors.”

It is not clear why Mr Macron accused Mr Morawiecki of anti-Semitism, although the Polish government has faced international criticism for laws making it harder for Jewish people to recover property lost during and after World War Two, as well as one making it an offence to link the Polish nation to Nazi crimes.

Mr Macron also said Mr Morawiecki wanted to help his rival Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election on Sunday.

Opinion polls show that Ms Le Pen has closed the gap on Mr Macron, who joined the campaign late and has seen his lead erode as Ms Le Pen focussed on a cost-of-living message.

He enjoyed a boost from his diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine conflict but that has faded, and he has tried to portray Ms Le Pen as someone sympathetic to Mr Putin.

A Polish government spokesman, Piotr Müller, rejected Mr Macron’s accusation of anti-Semitism, saying he had gone “too far” with his choice of words.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Slovakia says it has given S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Eduard Heger says Slovakia has given its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to... more»

Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki “a far-right... more»

Pakistan: ‘Revolt’ in FO over govt move to bring diplomatic cable to NA

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has conveyed its reservations over the government’s move to... more»

India’s Hindu hardliners jump on anti-Muslim movie to stir up hatred

Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on... more»

NATO Eyes In The Sky, Keeping Europe Out Of Russia’s War

As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year, military planners at NATO... more»

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from... more»

UNGA suspends Russia from rights council

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from its human rights council... more»

US and NATO allies pledge more arms to Ukraine

The United States will send new weapon systems to Ukraine, Washington’s top diplomat has said... more»

Israel: Two killed, several wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Two people have been killed by at least one gunman in the centre of Tel Aviv, Israel, in the... more»

Pakistan: No Trust Vote on Saturday as SC rules Deputy Speaker’s ruling void, NA restored

SC bench gives unanimous verdict; All decisions by PM, President since April 3 declared... more»

Search

Back to Top