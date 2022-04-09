Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight
Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight

Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-04-09, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police along with security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a LeT commander in a gunfight in the Sirhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 local #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Search in progress. Further details shall follow.

However, in the #encounter at #Kulgam, no terrorist has been neutralised yet. #Operation going on,” a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Another encounter is underway in Chaki Samad area of neighbouring Kulgam district.

“The killed terrorist has been identified as LeT terrorist commander Nisar Ahmad Dar @ Musaib son of Gh Hassan Dar resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist and active since 04/2021. He was involved in several killing of civilians & outside labourers besides, he was also involved in grenade lobbing attacks on security forces. For his terrorist activities, many case FIRs including 39/2021, 02/2022, 11/2022 have already been registered against him at Police Station Qaimoh. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds thereby attempting to revive the terror folds,” police said, in a statement.

“IGP Kashmir appreciated the joint team and termed the elimination of terrorist Nisar Dar as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.”

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law regarding the encounter and further investigation is in progress. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.”__Courtesy GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Sense of fatigue’ as France prepares to choose next president

Paris, France – Voters in France are preparing to cast ballots in Sunday’s presidential... more»

UK to send armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine

The UK is to send 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine,... more»

Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had allegedly... more»

Greece used ‘migrants to expel asylum seekers’

Human Rights Watch accused authorities in Greece of allegedly using migrants to help carry out... more»

Kashmir: LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police along with security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a LeT... more»

Slovakia says it has given S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Eduard Heger says Slovakia has given its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine to... more»

Macron calls Polish PM ‘a far-right anti-Semite’ in row over Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki “a far-right... more»

Pakistan: ‘Revolt’ in FO over govt move to bring diplomatic cable to NA

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has conveyed its reservations over the government’s move to... more»

India’s Hindu hardliners jump on anti-Muslim movie to stir up hatred

Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on... more»

NATO Eyes In The Sky, Keeping Europe Out Of Russia’s War

As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year, military planners at NATO... more»

Search

Back to Top