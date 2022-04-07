Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations
There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations

There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations

International 2022-04-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

WASHINGTON: Once again the United States has refuted the allegations levelled by Prime Minister Imran Khan that it was seeking a regime change in Pakistan by supporting opposition parties’ no-confidence move against him.

“There is absolutely no truth to the allegations. As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles. That is the case in Pakistan; it is the case around the world,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in response to a question at press briefing on Tuesday.

Premier Imran had claimed that there was a “foreign-funded plot” being hatched to oust his government through a vote of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties in the National Assembly.

Subsequently, President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the lower house of parliament on the advice of PM Imran, hours after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declared the opposition’s no-trust move “unconstitutional” and prorogued the house without voting on it.

“We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law,” the spokesperson added.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘87 civilians, 99 security personnel killed in J&K since Art 370 abrogation’

New Delhi, Apr 6: As many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and... more»

Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz

VIENNA: Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at... more»

Israel’s coalition government loses its majority as right-wing lawmaker quits

Jerusalem (CNN)Israel’s government was dealt a major blow on Wednesday when coalition... more»

Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations will hold a vote in New York on Thursday on whether to expel Russia from its... more»

There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations

WASHINGTON: Once again the United States has refuted the allegations levelled by Prime Minister... more»

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International... more»

Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

Amnesty International’s former India chief said Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the... more»

Germany reports rise in attacks on Russian and Ukrainian nationals

Germany has reported a rise in attacks against Ukrainian refugees and Russians since the start of... more»

Pakistan top court delays ruling on political crisis

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Supreme Court has adjourned without ruling on the legality of... more»

Ukraine War: Zelensky tells UN of horrors of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described to the United Nations how Ukrainian civilians... more»

Search

Back to Top