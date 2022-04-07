Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations will hold a vote in New York on Thursday on whether to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a UN meeting that the Kremlin’s troops had killed Ukrainians “for pleasure”. The Russian ambassador denied accusations of war crimes by his country.

The council is formed of 47 member states, and works to promote and protect human rights around the world.

The proposal to kick out Russia – made by the US and UK – would need the support of two-thirds of the UN’s 193 members to be passed on Thursday.

An earlier UN resolution to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine met the approval of 141 countries last month.__BBC