Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council
Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

International 2022-04-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United Nations will hold a vote in New York on Thursday on whether to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a UN meeting that the Kremlin’s troops had killed Ukrainians “for pleasure”. The Russian ambassador denied accusations of war crimes by his country.

The council is formed of 47 member states, and works to promote and protect human rights around the world.

The proposal to kick out Russia – made by the US and UK – would need the support of two-thirds of the UN’s 193 members to be passed on Thursday.

An earlier UN resolution to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine met the approval of 141 countries last month.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘87 civilians, 99 security personnel killed in J&K since Art 370 abrogation’

New Delhi, Apr 6: As many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and... more»

Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz

VIENNA: Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at... more»

Israel’s coalition government loses its majority as right-wing lawmaker quits

Jerusalem (CNN)Israel’s government was dealt a major blow on Wednesday when coalition... more»

Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations will hold a vote in New York on Thursday on whether to expel Russia from its... more»

There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations

WASHINGTON: Once again the United States has refuted the allegations levelled by Prime Minister... more»

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International... more»

Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

Amnesty International’s former India chief said Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the... more»

Germany reports rise in attacks on Russian and Ukrainian nationals

Germany has reported a rise in attacks against Ukrainian refugees and Russians since the start of... more»

Pakistan top court delays ruling on political crisis

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Supreme Court has adjourned without ruling on the legality of... more»

Ukraine War: Zelensky tells UN of horrors of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described to the United Nations how Ukrainian civilians... more»

Search

Back to Top