Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country
Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

International 2022-04-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Amnesty International’s former India chief said Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the United States because of government legal action against the human rights watchdog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been accused of trying to silence critics, and activists say they have been targeted for harassment since he took office in 2014.

Aakar Patel said he was stopped from boarding his flight to the United States at the airport in the southern city of Bangalore because he was on an “exit control list”.

He wrote on Twitter that he was then contacted by the country’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and told he was prevented from leaving “because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India”.

Amnesty has been a vocal critic of the Modi government’s treatment of minorities and alleged abuses by Indian security forces in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

It halted its India operations in 2020 after the government froze its bank accounts in what the group said was part of an official “witch hunt”.

Amnesty’s Bangalore offices had been raided two years earlier by the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes in India.

The group had also faced sedition charges, later dropped, over a 2016 event to discuss human rights violations in Kashmir.

Amnesty on Wednesday called on Indian authorities to allow Patel to fly.

“For Aakar, who dares to raise his voice peacefully and consistently against injustice, a travel ban is nothing but retaliation from the Indian government against his activism,” said the watchdog’s deputy secretary general Kyle Ward.

Last week, prominent Indian activist and writer Rana Ayyub was prevented from flying to London to speak about the intimidation of journalists in India.

Ayyub, a fierce government critic, tweeted that she was stopped at Mumbai airport because of a probe into an alleged money laundering case against her.

Delhi’s high court on Monday gave the 37-year-old permission to fly.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘87 civilians, 99 security personnel killed in J&K since Art 370 abrogation’

New Delhi, Apr 6: As many as 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and... more»

Iran moves equipment for making centrifuge parts to Natanz

VIENNA: Iran has moved all its equipment to make centrifuge parts from its mothballed workshop at... more»

Israel’s coalition government loses its majority as right-wing lawmaker quits

Jerusalem (CNN)Israel’s government was dealt a major blow on Wednesday when coalition... more»

Russia facing expulsion from UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations will hold a vote in New York on Thursday on whether to expel Russia from its... more»

There Is Absolutely No Truth, US Refutes Imran Khan’s Allegations

WASHINGTON: Once again the United States has refuted the allegations levelled by Prime Minister... more»

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International... more»

Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

Amnesty International’s former India chief said Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the... more»

Germany reports rise in attacks on Russian and Ukrainian nationals

Germany has reported a rise in attacks against Ukrainian refugees and Russians since the start of... more»

Pakistan top court delays ruling on political crisis

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Supreme Court has adjourned without ruling on the legality of... more»

Ukraine War: Zelensky tells UN of horrors of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described to the United Nations how Ukrainian civilians... more»

Search

Back to Top