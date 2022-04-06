Zelensky Says Russia Treated Ukrainians ‘Worse Than Animals’

BUCHA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Bucha Monday, agency video shows, after images of civilian bodies found strewn across a street sparked international outrage.

He addressed the cameras around him briefly, saying that it was “very difficult” for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia following the atrocities carried out by Russian forces in Bucha. Zelensky said the atrocities carried out in the town typify “the nature of the Russian military” and added that they “treat people worse than animals.”

“It’s very difficult to negotiate when you see what they have done here,” the president emphasized as he stood in the town, surrounded by security. He warned that “the longer the Russian Federation delays” talks with Ukraine the worse the situation becomes.

Wearing a flak jacket and surrounded by security, he talked about “key leaders of leading countries who made the decisions whether Ukraine should be a NATO member.” “I think they should come here and see how these games, how this flirting with the Russian federation ends,” he said.

More Ukrainians move west as Russia turns focus to Donbas

Hundreds wait for a train to take them west out of the path of the Russian advance at the station in Kramatorsk, the de facto capital of Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas.

“It’s been like this since the end of last week. Almost 2,000 people a day are boarding trains west for Lviv or elsewhere,” says Nasir, a humanitarian volunteer helping with the operation. “It used to be two trains a day. Now it’s four,” he adds.

“The situation is bad. Lots of people have already left. The men are staying, our families are leaving,” says Andriy, whose wife and two children are taking shelter from the rain under the awning of a fast-food hut with their bags at their feet.

Sofia, his teenage daughter standing around with three friends also making their way west, admits she is “a bit sad” to be leaving.

“I’m sending my children to the west like everyone else, to my brother-in-law’s village” away from the frontline, says Andriy, holding on to his youngest child’s hand.__The Nation