Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN Chief Calls For Independent Probe Into Civilian Killings In Ukraine
UN Chief Calls For Independent Probe Into Civilian Killings In Ukraine

UN Chief Calls For Independent Probe Into Civilian Killings In Ukraine

International 2022-04-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Sunday for an independent investigation into the killing of over 400 civilians in a Ukrainian city following the withdrawal of Russian troops there.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” Guterres said on Twitter.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.”

Earlier in the day, the bodies of at least 410 civilians were recovered in the city of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said Ukraine’s prosecutor-general.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry denied that its troops killed civilians while withdrawing from towns near Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on international organizations to send experts to the country as soon as possible to collect evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.

On Saturday, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the bodies of people with their hands tied and shot dead by Russian troops “lie in the streets” in Bucha.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Victory for Hungary’s Orban means a headache for the EU

You could almost hear the collective thud of EU hearts sinking on Sunday night as Viktor Orban... more»

‘Hijab ban in Indian state affects education of Muslim girls’

NEW DELHI: Hiba Sheikh, pursuing graduation in India’s southern province of Karnataka could not... more»

UN Chief Calls For Independent Probe Into Civilian Killings In Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Sunday for an independent investigation into the... more»

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a... more»

Iran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks, calls for political decision

The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna... more»

Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in general elections... more»

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of committing ‘genocide’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing genocide in his country,... more»

Pakistan: Army has nothing to do with the political process; DG ISPR

Shortly after the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National... more»

America: Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting... more»

Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament – a step towards early elections –... more»

Search

Back to Top