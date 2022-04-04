Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting
Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting

Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting

International 2022-04-04, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament – a step towards early elections – following an attempt to remove PM Imran Khan from office.

It comes after parliament’s deputy speaker refused to hold a vote of no-confidence the PM was expected to lose.

Mr Khan claims the US is leading a conspiracy to remove him because of his criticism of US policy and other foreign policy decisions he has taken.

Opposition politicians ridiculed the allegation, and the US has denied it.

Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin as Russia was launching the invasion of Ukraine. He has previously criticised America’s “War on Terror”.

The BBC’s Secunder Kermani says the prime minister is widely regarded as having come to power with the help of Pakistan’s army, but now observers say they have fallen out.

His political opponents seized the opportunity to demand the no-confidence vote after persuading a number of his coalition partners to defect to them.

On Sunday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told MPs that Pakistani officials had been told of “an operation for a regime change by a foreign government”.

This, he said, went against the constitution and the deputy speaker chairing the session – a close ally of the prime minister – proceeded to declare the vote unconstitutional.

The opposition are furious.

They have filed a petition to the country’s Supreme Court, which is assessing whether the decision not to allow a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister is valid.

Heavy security has been deployed around government buildings and across the capital, Islamabad.

Imran Khan, elected in July 2018 vowing to tackle corruption and fix the economy, remains popular with some voters, even though a lot of his public support has been lost as a result of rocketing inflation and ballooning foreign debt.

Last October, Mr Khan refused to sign off on the appointment of a new chief of Pakistan’s powerful ISI intelligence agency.

In public, however, both the military and Mr Khan deny there has been any falling out.

There have been only two previous instances in Pakistan’s political history when sitting prime ministers faced a vote of no confidence, and both times Benazir Bhutto, in 1989, and Shaukat Aziz, in 2006, emerged unscathed.__BBC

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in general elections... more»

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of committing ‘genocide’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing genocide in his country,... more»

Pakistan: Army has nothing to do with the political process; DG ISPR

Shortly after the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National... more»

America: Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting... more»

Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament – a step towards early elections –... more»

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sunday an agreement is... more»

Lithuania Cuts Off Russian Gas Imports, Urges EU To Do Same

Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the... more»

Pakistan: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran... more»

Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no confidence which is expected to... more»

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the... more»

Search

Back to Top