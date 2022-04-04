Pakistan: Army has nothing to do with the political process; DG ISPR

Shortly after the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National Assembly’s deputy speaker and the NA was dissolved by the president on Sunday, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the army is not involved in politics.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” he told Reuters in response to a question about the institution’s involvement in the events.

Earlier in the day, the NA resumed after a three-day recess to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking the floor shortly after the NA session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5(1). He reiterated the premier’s earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

Subsequently, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri who was presiding over the session, dismissed the no-trust motion and prorogued the assembly. “No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy,” he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were “valid”.

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Imran addressed the nation and said he had advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies and called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

Less than an hour later, the President’s Secretariat issued a statement saying that the president had dissolved the National Assembly under under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s office said the Supreme Court is aware of Sunday’s political developments,

The chief justice “has taken notice of current situation. Further details will be shared soon”, a statement from his office said.__Dawn.com