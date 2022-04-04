Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory
Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory

Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory

Europe 2022-04-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in general elections after partial results gave his Fidesz party a big lead – and called Ukraine’s President Zelensky an “opponent” in his victory speech.

With 94% of votes counted, the right-wing Fidesz had 53%.

An opposition alliance led by Peter Marki-Zay was far behind with 35%.

“This was a huge victory,” Mr Orban told supporters in the capital Budapest.

“They can see it from the Moon, but certainly from Brussels as well.”

The president added: “We never had so many opponents,” citing “Brussels bureaucrats… the international mainstream media, and finally the Ukrainian president”.

Hungary shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in more than half a million refugees so far. Mr Orban insists that by helping the people, but refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine, he is keeping Hungary out of the war.

When confirmed, the victory will be Fidesz’s fourth successive win since 2010.

Mr Orban, 58, has had a fraught relationship with the EU, which considers that Fidesz has undermined Hungary’s democratic institutions, the BBC’s Nick Thorpe in Budapest reports.

In his 12 years in power Mr Orban has rewritten the constitution, filled the top courts with his appointees, and changed the electoral system to his advantage.

During campaigning, the opposition’s catch-phrase was “Orban or Europe”.

Their candidate Peter Marki-Zay argued that Hungary should join Poland, the UK and others in supplying arms to Ukraine. And if called upon, and only within a Nato framework, should even consider sending troops.

The opposition complained that Fidesz had isolated Hungary from the European mainstream, and from consensual democracy, fairness and decency.

More than 200 international observers monitored the election in Hungary, along with thousands of volunteers from across the political spectrum.

Turnout hit 68.69%, almost matching the record number of voters in the last national elections in 2018.__Courtesy BBC.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hungary election: Nationalist PM Viktor Orban claims victory

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in general elections... more»

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of committing ‘genocide’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing genocide in his country,... more»

Pakistan: Army has nothing to do with the political process; DG ISPR

Shortly after the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by the National... more»

America: Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting... more»

Pakistan PM dissolves Parliament to evade ousting

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament – a step towards early elections –... more»

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sunday an agreement is... more»

Lithuania Cuts Off Russian Gas Imports, Urges EU To Do Same

Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the... more»

Pakistan: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran... more»

Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no confidence which is expected to... more»

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the... more»

Search

Back to Top