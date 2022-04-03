Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine
UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine

UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine

International 2022-04-03, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted three resolutions Friday in favor of Palestine, including condemning the actions of Jewish settlers in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Thirty-five resolutions were accepted on the final day of the Council’s 49th session from Feb. 28 to April 1 at the UN office in Geneva.

Pakistan put forward resolutions regarding Israel and Palestine on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and all passed by a substantial majority of votes.

President of the Human Rights Council, Federico Villegas, said it had been the longest session in the history of the Council — five weeks.

“In a resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the council reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to live in freedom, justice, and dignity and the right to their independent State of Palestine,” said the Council.

States were called to ensure their obligations of non-recognition, non-aid or assistance regarding the serious breaches of norms of international law by Israel and to adopt measures to promote the realization of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and assist the UN in carrying out its responsibilities regarding the implementation of that right.

Israeli settlements

There was another resolution on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Council reaffirmed that Israeli settlements established in 1967 in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan were illegal under international law.

It said they constituted a significant obstacle to achieving the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

In a resolution on human rights in the Golan Heights, the Council deplored the practices of the Israeli authorities affecting the human rights of Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights.

It requested that the UN chief bring the present resolution to all governments, competent UN organs, specialized agencies, international and regional intergovernmental organizations and international humanitarian organizations.

It called for them to disseminate it as widely as possible and to report on the matter to the Human Rights Council.

The report submitted to the Council by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights highlighted the increase in the number of Jewish settlements, violations of the rights of the settlers and the destruction of private properties in the settlements were given comprehensive coverage.

The report, which deals with illegal settlement activities between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, said Israelis increased the number of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The report said the number of private properties destroyed by Israel in occupied Palestinian territories reached the highest ever recorded by the UN, while it noted that Israeli Security Forces did not protect Palestinians in the face of settler violence.__The Nation

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran... more»

Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no confidence which is expected to... more»

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the... more»

India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister

NEW DELHI: India will continue to buy cheap oil from Russia at discounted prices, the... more»

Xi Jinping urges China, EU to bring more stability to a turbulent world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and the European Union (EU) should bring... more»

UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted three resolutions Friday in favor of... more»

US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, former US military... more»

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were... more»

Will Give Huge Surprise On Sunday, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of... more»

China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who... more»

Search

Back to Top