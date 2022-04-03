Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister
India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister

India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister

International 2022-04-03, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI: India will continue to buy cheap oil from Russia at discounted prices, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

“It has gone through. We have started buying. We have received at least quite a number of barrels. I would think about 3-4 days of supply and this will continue and India’s overall interest is what is kept in mind,” Nirmala Sitharaman said during a business news channel event.

She was responding to a question about the reports that Russia is offering deep discounts on oil purchases to India and if India would continue to buy it in view of geopolitical alignments.

Sitharaman’s remarks came a day after Daleep Singh, the US deputy national security adviser for international economics, cautioned New Delhi against “rapid acceleration” in trade deals with Russia.

“What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by the US or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime,” Singh told reporters on Thursday in the Indian capital, according to local daily Hindustan Times.

Differences between the US and India on the Ukraine war are already out in the open.

US President Joe Biden said last week that India, despite being a member of the Washington-led Quad group, is “somewhat shaky” in acting against Russia.

Sitharaman said she and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishkankar have explained India’s “position very clearly.”

“I would put my country’s national interest first and I would put my energy security first,” she said. “If fuel is available and available in discounts, why shouldn’t I buy it? I need it for my people, so we have already started purchasing.”

India is a historical ally of Russia but has been growing closer to Washington in recent years. Since Russia declared a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, New Delhi has called for a peaceful solution to the crisis but refrained from openly criticising Moscow.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is ready to provide all purchases that New Delhi may make.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

India’s stance on the Ukraine war has led to a flurry of visits by dignitaries from around the world.__Tribune.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran... more»

Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no confidence which is expected to... more»

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the... more»

India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister

NEW DELHI: India will continue to buy cheap oil from Russia at discounted prices, the... more»

Xi Jinping urges China, EU to bring more stability to a turbulent world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and the European Union (EU) should bring... more»

UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted three resolutions Friday in favor of... more»

US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, former US military... more»

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were... more»

Will Give Huge Surprise On Sunday, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of... more»

China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who... more»

Search

Back to Top