Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungary set to vote in key general election
Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Europe 2022-04-03, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the future of the European Union and NATO state, but the struggle to protect the democratic order against authoritarian populism.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who openly declares that his Fidesz party has implemented an “illiberal” regime in Hungary and has spent years cultivating close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

tanding against him is United for Hungary, an awkward alliance formed by six opposition parties including the former far-right, socialists, greens and liberals with the single aim of finally unseating Orban after 12 years in power.

Although the opposition alliance appears likely to make this election the toughest Orban has faced since 2010, the polls suggest that it will struggle to defeat the populist premier. Surveys conducted in the lead-up to the vote showed Fidesz two to five points ahead.

That could prove decisive. Having ruled for much of the past decade with a super-majority allowing him to change fundamental laws, Orban has overhauled the election system to Fidesz’s advantage.

Estimates suggest United for Hungary needs a six-point margin of victory to secure a majority of the 199 seats in the National Assembly.

Analysts also note that control over most of Hungary’s mainstream media allows Fidesz to set the agenda.

There is widespread concern that Orban will not play fair. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has deployed a full monitoring mission to Hungary – an unprecedented event for an EU member state – due to concerns over potential election fraud and the use of state resources.

“Orban’s goal is about consolidating power,” says Gabor Gyori, an analyst at Budapest-based think tank Policy Solutions. “He’s been very open about it. This control is embedded in a larger project to have a long-term dominance of Hungarian society.”

To that end, Fidesz has enthusiastically adopted culture war tropes aimed at migrants and minorities and fought almost constant battles with the EU over the rule of law. As they vote in this election, people will also be asked take part in a referendum on controversial anti-LGBT legislation introduced last year.

Orban has also sought to paint Peter Marki-Zay, the independent conservative that is United for Hungary’s candidate for prime minister, as a puppet of a global liberal elite that seeks to destroy Hungary’s sovereignty and European Christian culture.

United for Hungary claims that Orban has organised a widespread network of corruption to steal EU funds and has rigged the justice and electoral systems to help him get away with it.

The opposition has promised to boost investment in health and education and has criticised Orban’s management of the coronavirus pandemic and policies that have led to strike action by teachers.

However, all of these issues have receded into the background since Russia invaded Hungary’s neighbour Ukraine in late February.

Putin ally

Orban is Putin’s closest EU ally. Although Orban has backed EU sanctions against Moscow, he refuses to allow weapons headed to Ukraine to transit through the country.

He has also ruled out making efforts to reduce Hungary’s heavy dependence on Russian energy, which is key to Fidesz’s flagship policy of lowering household utility bills.

“There are hard physical realities when it comes to energy supply,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Al Jazeera. “The world can see that the Hungarian model of capping energy prices to protect the population against inflation is working.”

The West has long been unconvinced by Orban’s ambiguous foreign policy, and United for Hungary has tried to turn the election into a referendum on whether Hungary should be part of the East or West.

“The stake of the election is clear: Europe or Putin,” Marki-Zay said on the eve of the vote.

Fidesz has reacted by promoting Orban as a guarantor of peace and stability and branding the opposition as warmongers for calling for stronger support for Ukraine.

Wrapping up Fidesz’s campaign in the small central town of Szekesfehervar on Friday, Orban warned voters against handing power to the inexperienced opposition in the midst of a crisis.

It is a strategy that appears to be working, with polls suggesting support for Fidesz has risen over the past month.

Meanwhile, United for Hungary has struggled to maintain its unity, a failing that analysts suggest would make life very difficult for the alliance should it win the right to form a government.

The polls will open at 6am local time (04:00 GMT) and run until 7pm (17:00 GMT). Preliminary results are likely to be released later in the evening, unless the count is too close to call.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran’s advice

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran... more»

Imran Khan: Support for Pakistan PM despite likely defeat

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing a vote of no confidence which is expected to... more»

Hungary set to vote in key general election

Hungarians will head to the polls on Sunday to vote in an election seen as key not only for the... more»

India will continue to buy oil from Russia: Finance minister

NEW DELHI: India will continue to buy cheap oil from Russia at discounted prices, the... more»

Xi Jinping urges China, EU to bring more stability to a turbulent world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and the European Union (EU) should bring... more»

UN Human Rights Council Adopts Resolutions Against Israel, In Favor Of Palestine

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted three resolutions Friday in favor of... more»

US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, former US military... more»

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were... more»

Will Give Huge Surprise On Sunday, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of... more»

China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who... more»

Search

Back to Top