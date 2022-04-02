Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: IHC holds chief executive responsible for enforced disappearances
Pakistan: IHC holds chief executive responsible for enforced disappearances

Pakistan: IHC holds chief executive responsible for enforced disappearances

International 2022-04-02, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah said enforced disappearance is tantamount to treason that warrants registration of a treason case against those responsible.

The inaction over the notorious practice, which he lamented the government failed to end, shows the government is inept, the judge declared.

Balochistan, where militants have waged an insurgency against the state that has grown in profile as China develops mining there, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been plagued by enforced disappearances. Families say men are picked up by the security forces, disappear often for years, and are sometimes found dead, with no official explanation.

Security officials say many of the so-called disappeared have links to the militants. But actual court punishments have been rare.

Justice Minallah was hearing cases involving persons purportedly gone missing including journalist Mudassar Naaru, among others, on Friday.

The judge remarked that enforced disappearances in a country that is governed by a Constitution were not acceptable. If the state institutions were not under the control of the executive, then the executive would be held responsible, he said.

“Why should the court not hold the chief executive responsible for the disappearances.”

He observed that the disappearance evokes terrorism clauses maintaining “it amounts to treason”.

The chief justice deplored that the government was not even listening to the long protesting students from Balochistan. “If people go missing, it betrays the state’s inability to protect its subjects,” he added.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general (AAG) told the court that KP police and other concerned departments tried hard to find Naaru’s whereabouts.

A dead body was also found near the bank of Kunhar River. But it wasn’t his, he added. On this, the judge asked was it not the failure of the state institutions to find Naaru. He also expressed hope that after this case, the federal government would take action.

The AAG said the state was pursuing the case seriously. But the judge asked him to show any progress, if made, in this case. He said both federal and provincial governments were bound to resolve the issue.

THE CASE

In August 2018, Naaru — a social activist and rights defender — went on vacation to the Kaghan Valley but has since been missing. He was last spotted near the Kaghan river.

Initially, his family and friends thought that he may have accidentally fallen into the river and drowned, but his body was never found. Others began speculating that Naaru may have killed himself — a claim instantly rejected by the family, saying he had no signs of despair.

His family subsequently tried to register a first information report (FIR) against “unidentified persons”. When the police refused to cooperate, they were forced to approach civil rights organisations but to no avail.

A few months following his disappearance, one of his friends claimed he had spotted Naaru at a detention centre for “missing persons”.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, former US military... more»

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were... more»

Will Give Huge Surprise On Sunday, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of... more»

China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who... more»

US warns India against ‘unreliable’ Russia

The US has warned India against warming up to Russia, ahead of a visit by Moscow’s top... more»

Pakistan: IHC holds chief executive responsible for enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah said enforced disappearance is... more»

Fuel depot attack doesn’t help talks: Kremlin

KYIV: The Kremlin says reports that Ukrainian helicopter gunships attacked a fuel depot inside... more»

The Kashmir Files paints Muslims in a negative light, shouldn’t have been cleared for screening: ex-Indian minister

India’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Bharatiya Janata... more»

Russia to terminate gas supply contracts if ‘unfriendly’ buyers refuse to pay in roubles

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday on new rules of natural gas... more»

Turkey prosecutor asks to pass Khashoggi case to S Arabia

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor on March 31 asked an Istanbul court to dismiss a case into the... more»

Search

Back to Top