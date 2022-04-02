International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were unable to reach the besieged city to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians.

The update comes Friday via a statement, as nine ICRC team members — traveling in three vehicles — had to return to Zaporizhzhia due to conditions that “made it impossible to proceed” to Mariupol.

The team is planning on trying to make the trip to the besieged city again on Saturday.

“For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees,” the ICRC said.

The ICRC says it acts as a “neutral intermediary” with plans “to accompany the convoy out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine.”

“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation.”

Additionally, the military governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Friday said Russian forces were not allowing humanitarian aid to reach the encircled city of Mariupol.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks that the city remains blockaded and that Russian forces “don’t fulfill their promises” to allow the delivery of aid. __CNN.com