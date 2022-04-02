Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow
International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

Europe 2022-04-02, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were unable to reach the besieged city to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians.

The update comes Friday via a statement, as nine ICRC team members — traveling in three vehicles — had to return to Zaporizhzhia due to conditions that “made it impossible to proceed” to Mariupol.

The team is planning on trying to make the trip to the besieged city again on Saturday.

“For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees,” the ICRC said.

The ICRC says it acts as a “neutral intermediary” with plans “to accompany the convoy out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine.”

“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation.”

Additionally, the military governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Friday said Russian forces were not allowing humanitarian aid to reach the encircled city of Mariupol.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks that the city remains blockaded and that Russian forces “don’t fulfill their promises” to allow the delivery of aid. __CNN.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, former US military... more»

International Red Cross team was unable to reach Mariupol and will try again tomorrow

An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team traveling to Mariupol said that they were... more»

Will Give Huge Surprise On Sunday, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that they will give huge surprise on Sunday on the day of... more»

China to take reciprocal visa restrictions on relevant US officials

BEIJING: China has decided to adopt reciprocal visa restrictions on the U.S. officials who... more»

US warns India against ‘unreliable’ Russia

The US has warned India against warming up to Russia, ahead of a visit by Moscow’s top... more»

Pakistan: IHC holds chief executive responsible for enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah said enforced disappearance is... more»

Fuel depot attack doesn’t help talks: Kremlin

KYIV: The Kremlin says reports that Ukrainian helicopter gunships attacked a fuel depot inside... more»

The Kashmir Files paints Muslims in a negative light, shouldn’t have been cleared for screening: ex-Indian minister

India’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Bharatiya Janata... more»

Russia to terminate gas supply contracts if ‘unfriendly’ buyers refuse to pay in roubles

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday on new rules of natural gas... more»

Turkey prosecutor asks to pass Khashoggi case to S Arabia

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor on March 31 asked an Istanbul court to dismiss a case into the... more»

Search

Back to Top