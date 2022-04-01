State Dept says ‘no truth’ in claim US behind no-trust vote against Imran

Voice Of Vienna

International 2022-04-01
WASHINGTON: The United States said “no government agency or official” in Washington sent a threatening letter to the prime minister who has said on numerous occasions in recent days there was a “foreign conspiracy” to efforts to oust him through the no-confidence vote.

“There is no truth to these allegations,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The clarification from the US came in response to queries posed by the Washington correspondent of Dawn who approached the State Department with a request to comment on the matter after Imran Khan shared the contents of the letter with a select group of reporters.

Later in the day, senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda revealed a “plot is being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan”.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and threat letter to PM Imran Khan are baseless,” said the spokesperson.

The US government is monitoring the political situation of Pakistan, however, and supports the rule of law in Pakistan, he added.

Regarding the question of the no-trust motion, the spokesperson said Washington respects the constitutional process in Pakistan.__Dawn.com

