Russia’s aim to take all of Ukraine has ‘fallen apart’ – UK military chief

Earlier this afternoon, the head of Britain’s armed forces gave his update on the war.

In a speech followed by a question-and-answer session at the Institute for Government think tank, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin echoed sentiments made elsewhere by the UK and US, that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “misled” about the effectiveness of his country’s armed forces.

He said the UK was “incredibly cautious” about believing Russian claims of withdrawing from the capital Kyiv but said there did appear to be signs the Kremlin was preparing to focus its efforts on the east and south of Ukraine.

“We are starting to see the early indications of those forces being moved back from Kyiv and retreating to both Russia and Belarus,” Radakin said.

“That in itself is a difficult evolution for Russia because they are doing that under contact, so Ukraine armed forces will attack those Russian forces as they retreat.”

Radakin, who replaced General Sir Nick Carter in the top job late last year, warned the coming weeks would “continue to be very difficult” for Ukraine, before adding: “But in many ways, Putin has already lost.

“Far from being the far-sighted manipulator of events that he would have us believe, Putin has damaged himself through a series of catastrophic misjudgements.”__BBC.com