War In Ukraine ‘Militarily Nonsensical,’ Says UN Human Rights Chief

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday said that the war in Ukraine “is morally unacceptable” and Russia must “immediately withdraw” its troops.

Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council that for more than a month, the entire population of Ukraine has been “enduring a living nightmare.”

“I echo the Secretary-General’s words that ‘continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible, and militarily nonsensical’,” Bachelet said.

She said that five weeks since the war began, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded at least 1,189 deaths of civilian men, women, and children and at least 1,901 injuries.

“We know the actual figures are likely far higher. In many places of intensive hostilities, such as Mariupol and Volnovakha, it is very challenging to obtain a comprehensive picture,” said the UN rights chief.

“In addition, my office has received credible allegations that Russian armed forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times,” Bachelet said.

Her office, she said, is also investigating allegations that Ukrainian armed forces have used such weapons.

“To date, we have verified 77 incidents in which medical facilities were damaged to various degrees, including 50 hospitals, seven psycho-neurological facilities, and 20 other medical facilities,” Bachelet said, adding: “Actual numbers are again likely to be considerably higher.”

In many areas across the country, people urgently need medical supplies, food, water, shelter, and essential household items, the UN rights chief said.

Situation in Mariupol

“In the besieged city of Mariupol, people are living in sheer terror. The situation is worsening by the day, with constant shelling, fighting in the streets, and people struggling to survive with the bare minimum of life’s necessities, including food, water, and medical supplies,” Bachelet said.

She cited the known deaths of seven journalists since the war began.

“We have also documented the arbitrary detention and the possible enforced disappearance of 22 journalists and civil society activists who have been vocal against the invasion in Kyiv, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions,” said the UN rights chief.

“I underscore that independent, objective reporting of the facts on the ground is vital to counter the harmful spread of misinformation and propaganda,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Federico Villegas, the president of the Human Rights Council, announced the appointment of Erik Mose of Norway, Jasminka Dzumhur of Bosnia, and Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia to serve as the three independent members of the recently established Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.__The Nation