Biden planning $500m for Ukraine – White House

We’re now hearing from the White House about that phone call this afternoon between Presidents Biden and Zelensky.

Biden told the Ukrainian president that the US intends to provide Ukraine with $500m in direct budgetary aid, the White House said.

“The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfil the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country,” it said in a statement.

Biden also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week, while President Zelensky updated him on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, the White House said.__BBC