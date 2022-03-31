Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Biden planning $500m for Ukraine – White House
Biden planning $500m for Ukraine – White House

Biden planning $500m for Ukraine – White House

International 2022-03-31, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

We’re now hearing from the White House about that phone call this afternoon between Presidents Biden and Zelensky.

Biden told the Ukrainian president that the US intends to provide Ukraine with $500m in direct budgetary aid, the White House said.

“The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfil the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country,” it said in a statement.

Biden also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week, while President Zelensky updated him on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, the White House said.__BBC

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US says no government agency or official sent letter to Pakistan

PM discloses contents of ‘threat letter’ISLAMABAD: The government confirmed on Wednesday that... more»

Russia to allow unauthorised imports from West

Russia is allowing imports without a trademark owner’s permission, in reaction to sanctions... more»

War In Ukraine ‘Militarily Nonsensical,’ Says UN Human Rights Chief

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday said that the war in Ukraine “is morally unacceptable”... more»

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

JERUSALEM: A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday,... more»

Biden planning $500m for Ukraine – White House

We’re now hearing from the White House about that phone call this afternoon between... more»

Gas supply crisis fears grow as Germany triggers ‘early warning’

Germany has taken the first official step towards gas rationing as fears grow over a potential... more»

6 soldiers martyred as security forces foil attack on military compound in Tank

Six soldiers were martyred after security forces foiled terrorists attempt to enter a military... more»

Reclusive French family’s ‘group suicide’ shrouded in mystery

GENEVA: A French family gripped by conspiracy theories jumped one after the other from their... more»

European countries expel dozens of Russian envoys

Several European countries have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected... more»

In Istanbul and Dubai, Russians pile into property to shelter from sanctions

DUBAI/ ISTANBUL: Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab... more»

Search

Back to Top