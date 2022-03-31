Voice Of Vienna

6 soldiers martyred as security forces foil attack on military compound in Tank

2022-03-31
Six soldiers were martyred after security forces foiled terrorists attempt to enter a military compound in the Dera Ismail Khan’s Tank area on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that during the encounter, the security forces responded in an efficient manner, encircled and killed the three terrorists — thereby foiling the attempt to enter the military compound.

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, Naib Subedar Zubaid, Havildar Sohail, Lance Naik Ghulam All, Sepoy Maskeen Ali, Sepoy Mir Muhammad.

The ISPR said that despite the incident, the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.

Hours earlier, the ISPR had said that on March 29 two soldiers had embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Makin, South Waziristan.

The military’s media wing had said that “an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists,” to which the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and as a result, four terrorists were killed.__Pakistan Today

