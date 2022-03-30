Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Myanmar junta chief vows to annihilate opposition forces
Myanmar junta chief vows to annihilate opposition forces

Myanmar junta chief vows to annihilate opposition forces

International 2022-03-30, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Myanmar’s junta chief on Sunday said the military would not negotiate with “terrorist” opposition forces, vowing to annihilate them during a speech on Armed Forces Day, as opponents of last year’s coup vowed they would fight on.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a parade of troops and weapons in the capital, Naypyidaw, for the second year since overthrowing the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021.

Anti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning carrying signs saying “uproot the fascist military.”

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his speech rejected any talks with “terrorist” opposition. A five-point peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for talks on all sides, but so far has seen little progress.

“I would like to say Tatmadaw will no longer take into account negotiation with the terrorist group and their supporters for killing innocent people … and will annihilate them into an end,” he said.

The junta accuses opposition militants of killing civilians and security forces in its resistance campaign, while activists say the military has killed hundreds in crackdowns since the coup.

The shadow government of the ousted administration, the National Unity Government (NUG), said on Sunday that Myanmar people will rip out the military and its fascism root and stem.

“Together with the souls of our lost heroes, we will fight to the bitter end,” NUG spokesman Dr. Sasa said in a statement.

Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military seized power, upending a decade of tentative democratic and economic reforms.

More than 1,700 people have been killed and almost 13,000 arrested, according to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Military authorities have said the AAPP figures are exaggerated.

The United Nations last week said the army was committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.__Courtesy CNN.com

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Reclusive French family’s ‘group suicide’ shrouded in mystery

GENEVA: A French family gripped by conspiracy theories jumped one after the other from their... more»

European countries expel dozens of Russian envoys

Several European countries have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected... more»

In Istanbul and Dubai, Russians pile into property to shelter from sanctions

DUBAI/ ISTANBUL: Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab... more»

Myanmar junta chief vows to annihilate opposition forces

Myanmar’s junta chief on Sunday said the military would not negotiate with... more»

China urges Biden admin to probe into human rights violations against native Americans in US

China has urged US administration to immediately act to investigate human rights violations... more»

I was deported from India without any reason: UK Anthropologist

In the early hours of 24 March, Filippo Osella flew into India’s southern city of Trivandrum... more»

Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said that the most meaningful progress in... more»

India set to bypass US dollar for trade with Russia

A system that could allow the direct rupee to rouble payments could be launched this week,... more»

UAE: 2 major cryptocurrency firms set up head offices in Dubai

World’s two major cryptocurrency platforms will set up their regional and global headquarters in... more»

Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet... more»

Search

Back to Top