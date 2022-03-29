Security forces kill 4 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: Pakistan Army

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the area of Jhallar Fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on the night between March 27 and March 28, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the basis of the reported presence of terrorists in the Jhallar Fort’s general area.

While the operation was under way, four terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire, the statement said, adding that one of the terrorists had been identified as Zar Saadullah.

The “identification of the remaining terrorists is in progress,” the statement said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the killed terrorists, who were “actively involved in terrorism activities against security forces”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the statement read.

The incident comes just days after four soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who had attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The ISPR had said at the time that the terrorist’s attempt was foiled and according to intelligence reports, they had “suffered heavy casualties”.__Dawn.com