Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India set to bypass US dollar for trade with Russia
India set to bypass US dollar for trade with Russia

India set to bypass US dollar for trade with Russia

International 2022-03-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A system that could allow the direct rupee to rouble payments could be launched this week, enabling trade between India and Russia, according to a top Indian trade official.

A Sakthivel, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), recently told CNBC that the arrangement would pave the way for financial operations between the two countries as they bypass the US dollar, RT reported.

Moscow is currently barred from using the US currency in wake of US sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The official further stated that the Indian government was working to enable up to five Indian banks to engage in the mechanism.

The move would essentially allow Indian exporters to continue business with Russia despite the US sanctions.

Sakthivel went on to add that the sanctions actually allow the Indian economy to make expansion into the Russian markets.

“Export to Russia is not much, only in agriculture and pharmacy products. Now that the whole of the West is banning Russia, there will be a lot of opportunities for Indian firms to enter Russia,” he said.

India is yet to announce the said agreement officially. “The government will take into account all the factors. The government is playing it very carefully,” the official added.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India set to bypass US dollar for trade with Russia

A system that could allow the direct rupee to rouble payments could be launched this week,... more»

UAE: 2 major cryptocurrency firms set up head offices in Dubai

World’s two major cryptocurrency platforms will set up their regional and global headquarters in... more»

Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet... more»

Russia expels three Slovakian diplomats: ministry

Moscow: Moscow is expelling three Slovakian diplomats, Russia’s foreign ministry said Monday, in... more»

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: Pakistan Army

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the area of... more»

EU seizes $130m assets linked to money laundering in Lebanon

France, Germany and Luxembourg have seized properties and frozen assets worth 120 million euros... more»

Ukraine Claims Russia Lost 17,000 Troops During War

Nearly 17,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Ukrainian General Staff... more»

Afghan Taliban bar govt employees without beards from work

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and... more»

Two Israel cops killed in IS gun attack

TEL AVIV: Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were... more»

Workers strike across India for labour rights, better pay

Millions of workers began a nationwide two-day strike across India on Monday to express their... more»

Search

Back to Top