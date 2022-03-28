Ukrainian Ambassador To US Says “Russia Is A Terrorist State Led By A War Criminal”

THE HAGUE – Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova on Sunday tore into Russia over its invasion of her country, saying it’s “a terrorist state led by a war criminal.”

“Well, you know, it’s clear to us that Russia is a terrorist state led by a war criminal and we are working day and night and fighting fiercely to defend our land and to defend our democracy,” Markarova told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“And everyone should be brought to justice. So, I think it will be difficult to run a state from The Hague,” she added, referring to the International Criminal Court located in the Netherlands.

Markarova told Bash that Russian forces “are killing civilians, killing children, destroying our hospitals, you know, civilian infrastructure, residential homes, everywhere. It’s an act of war criminal, that’s why we have opened (an) investigation in Ukraine, that’s why Ukraine submitted all the application to all international courts.”

“And, yes, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, together with everyone, every Russian that is responsible for it, will have to end up in jail for this war crimes,” she said.

The comments come just a month after Russia began its war in Ukraine, and several days after the US also declared that members of the Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

In doing so, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited “credible reports” of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, including the destruction of apartment buildings, schools and hospitals.

The State Department specifically cited attacks on a maternity hospital and theater in Mariupol. The theater, the State Department said, was marked with the Russian word for “children” in letters visible from the sky.

Half of Ukrainians ready to take up arms

Nearly half of Ukrainians aged 18-55 are ready to fight to defend their country against Russia, a poll conducted by European scholars suggested on Saturday. Around 70 percent of men and 30 percent of women said they were willing to take up arms, according to the survey carried out by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo (Prio) with the help of local pollsters Info Sapiens.

The latter questioned more than 1,000 Ukrainians considered of age to defend their country, half of them men and half women, in an attempt to create a representative sample despite the challenges posed by conducting a survey during a war. Surveyed March 9-12, during the third week of the conflict, the respondents answered online questions about their attitudes to four types of resistance.

When presented with the statement, “If the war continues, I will help the resistance by joining direct military combat in open battles against the Russian or pro-Russian forces”, 49 percent responded positively. Around 47 percent said they would be willing to “help the resistance by joining direct military combat in fortified defence positions of the Ukrainian forces”.

Russian forces are killing civilians, killing children, destroying our hospitals, ambassador tells media. __The Nation