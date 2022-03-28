Voice Of Vienna

Ukraine prepared to discuss adopting neutral status – Zelensky
Ukraine prepared to discuss adopting neutral status – Zelensky

2022-03-28
More on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 90-minute interview with independent Russian media now.

In the interview, Zelensky says that as part of a peace deal with Russia, Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status, but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Reuters reports.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,” he says in the video call.

The Ukrainian leader – speaking in Russian throughout – adds Russia’s invasion has caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine.

The use of the Russian language in Ukraine is something that has been discussed during peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reports Zelensky as saying. But he adds Ukraine has refused to discuss other Russian demands, such as the demilitarisation of Ukraine.__BBC

