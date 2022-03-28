Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas
Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

International 2022-03-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reinstated visas on arrival for passengers with valid American, British and Schengen visas, the state news agency reported.

“Reinstating the visa-on-arrival programme marks the final step in returning Saudi to a pre-pandemic level of openness and makes it one of the most accessible destinations in the world for leisure, business and religious travel. This decision by the government will further support the many thousands of people who depend on tourism for their livelihoods while welcoming the world back to the destination with the warm hospitality for which the Saudi people are renowned,” Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

The step is part of an easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions by the Health Ministry that began three weeks ago. Passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia no longer have to quarantine, show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 nor produce a negative PCR test before travel. Earlier this month, the kingdom also lifted the suspension of direct flights to and from 17 countries, namely: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, eSwatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia issues tourist visas on arrival to citizens of the US, Japan, New Zealand, UK, Canada, Andorra, Austria, Australia, Malaysia, China, Singapore, South Korea, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, San Marino, Spain, Brunei, and Kazakhstan, for a period of 12 months.

Citizens of other countries can get a visa on arrival if they have a US, UK or Schengen visa, provided they travel through those places before arriving in the kingdom. They must travel to Saudi Arabia on one of the national airlines — Saudia, Flynas or Flyadeal. All travellers must have health insurance that covers Covid-19 expenses, or purchase a policy at any airport upon their arrival. The kingdom allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel abroad from May 17 last year, when it reopened its land, sea and air borders more than 12 months after the pandemic began.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine prepared to discuss adopting neutral status – Zelensky

More on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 90-minute interview with independent... more»

Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Israeli and Arab partners... more»

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reinstated visas on arrival for passengers with valid American, British... more»

Ukrainian Ambassador To US Says “Russia Is A Terrorist State Led By A War Criminal”

THE HAGUE – Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova on Sunday tore into Russia over its... more»

White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

United States President Joe Biden’s administration will include more taxes on the wealthiest... more»

Pakistan: Opposition starts anti-gov’t march towards Islamabad

Tens of thousands of people have started marching to the Pakistani capital in a show of opposition... more»

US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls’ education

KABUL/WASHINGTON: The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were... more»

Ukraine: Three Explosions Heard In Western City Of Lviv

LVIV – Three powerful explosions have been heard in Lviv on Saturday. Thick black smoke has been... more»

Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jeddah attack

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unleashed a barrage of... more»

Russia’s Vladimir Putin ‘cannot remain in power’, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”... more»

Search

Back to Top