Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran
Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran

Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran

International 2022-03-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Israeli and Arab partners convening for a rare summit in Israel on Sunday that Washington would continue to counter any Iranian threat even as he promoted nuclear diplomacy with Tehran.

The issue is likely to dominate the two-day summit which will include foreign ministers from three Arab states that normalised ties with Israel even as peacemaking with the Palestinians remains stalled. Blinken pledged in parallel to work on improving Palestinian conditions.

Blinken’s visit comes as some US allies in the region question President Joe Biden administration’s commitment and brace for fallout from an Iranian nuclear deal and the Ukrainian crisis.

The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement several weeks ago until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Restoring a 2015 nuclear deal “is the best way to put Iran’s nuclear programme back in to the box it was in”, Blinken said.

But whether or not that happens, “our commitment to the core principle of Iran never acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering,” he said alongside Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

“The United States will continue to stand up to Iran when it threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners.”

Attending the Lapid-hosted summit in a desert hotel later on Sunday and Monday will be the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which were part of the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 to normalise ties with Israel.

Egypt’s foreign minister, whose country on Saturday marked 43 years of peace with Israel, will also join the summit.

“Normalisation is becoming the new normal in the region,” Blinken said, adding that Washington hoped “to bring others in”.

This, he said, should entail “forg(ing) tangible improvements in the lives of Palestinians and preserving our long-standing goal of reaching a negotiated two-state solution”. Blinken meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah later on Sunday.

The venue for the foreign ministers’ meeting is Sde Boker, where Israel’s founding father and first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, retired and is buried. The remote Negev desert farm collective has long been a symbol of Israeli innovation.

It will provide an opportunity for delegates to hold discussions in repose, one Israeli official involved in the planning said, calling it “our version of Camp David”.

Sde Boker may also have provided an uncontroversial alternative to Jerusalem, which Israel considers its capital – a status not recognised by most countries in the absence of a resolution to Palestinian claims on the city.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine prepared to discuss adopting neutral status – Zelensky

More on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 90-minute interview with independent... more»

Before Israeli-Arab summit, Blinken seeks to reassure allies on Iran

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Israeli and Arab partners... more»

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reinstated visas on arrival for passengers with valid American, British... more»

Ukrainian Ambassador To US Says “Russia Is A Terrorist State Led By A War Criminal”

THE HAGUE – Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova on Sunday tore into Russia over its... more»

White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

United States President Joe Biden’s administration will include more taxes on the wealthiest... more»

Pakistan: Opposition starts anti-gov’t march towards Islamabad

Tens of thousands of people have started marching to the Pakistani capital in a show of opposition... more»

US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls’ education

KABUL/WASHINGTON: The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were... more»

Ukraine: Three Explosions Heard In Western City Of Lviv

LVIV – Three powerful explosions have been heard in Lviv on Saturday. Thick black smoke has been... more»

Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jeddah attack

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unleashed a barrage of... more»

Russia’s Vladimir Putin ‘cannot remain in power’, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”... more»

Search

Back to Top