Ukraine: Three Explosions Heard In Western City Of Lviv

LVIV – Three powerful explosions have been heard in Lviv on Saturday. Thick black smoke has been seen rising over the outskirts of the city in the west of Ukraine, reports CNN.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has inflicted “powerful blows” and “significant losses” on the Russians.

Russia’s army says the first phase of its military campaign in Ukraine is over, and it will now focus on the eastern Donbas region.

Western officials believe the announcement implies that Moscow knows its pre-war strategy has failed.__The Nation