US imposes sanctions on arms dealers for Myanmar’s military

The United States has imposed new sanctions on five individuals and five entities connected to Myanmar’s military regime.

“Today the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five individuals and five entities connected to Burma’s military regime pursuant to Executive Order (E.O) 14014,” the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Among the entities is the 66th Light Infantry Division (LID), the statement said.

“Members of the 66 LID have been accused of carrying out the Christmas Eve massacre in 2021, where civilians in Pyay and Hpruso Townships of Karen State were captured, tortured, and killed, including some whom members of the military reportedly burned alive,” it added.

According to the Treasury Department, the US accuses Myanmar's military of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities, violent repression of political dissent and innocent people.