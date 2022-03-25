Nato to send 40,000 more troops to Eastern Europe

BRUSSELS: Nato leaders approve major increases of the alliance’s forces in Eastern Europe at an emergency summit in Brussels.

Jens Stoltenberg says four new battlegroups will be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.

He said the invasion had changed security for the long term – and Nato was prepared for the “long haul”.

President Zelensky has asked people everywhere to take to the streets in a show of support for Ukraine to mark one month of the Russian invasion.

The US says members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine

The UK extends sanctions to include 65 more Russian individuals and organisations including the Wagner Group of mercenaries.__Courtesy BBC.com