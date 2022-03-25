Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / BJP promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ to instigate people on religious lines: Mehbooba
BJP promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ to instigate people on religious lines: Mehbooba

BJP promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ to instigate people on religious lines: Mehbooba

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-03-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting ”The Kashmir Files”, a film on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, to incite people on religious lines in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters on the sidelines of her party’s convention in Jammu called for the setting up of a panel to probe the circumstances that led to the exodus of Pandits from the valley.

Asking people to watch the film but not harbor hatred towards Muslims, Mufti said the circumstances that led to the 2020 Delhi riots and the communal violence in Gujarat in 2002 should also be probed.

“Of course, the government of India should take a decision in this regard (probing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits),” here. She said the Indian government should set up a ”truth and reconciliation commission” to probe not only the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits but also the Gujarat and Delhi riots.

“I have not seen ‘The Kashmir Files’. I have heard that the film shows a lot of violence and bloodshed and that it has painful scenes. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was horrible. We feel their pain. But you cannot hate every Kashmiri Muslim (for the exodus of Pandits),” she said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief recounted the massacres of Sikhs in Chittisinghpura, Hindus in Bajrala (Doda), and Kotdhara and Muslims in Surankote and said, “Every community faced the worst oppression in Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu and Kashmir were caught between the guns of Pakistan and India. The Kashmiri Pandits were also victims of it.”

Maintaining that the makers of the ”The Kashmir Files” have to make money, Mufti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are promoting the film to incite people on religious lines.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Four soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan: Pak army spokesperson

Four soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel area during an exchange of... more»

Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

ISTANBUL: The U.S. should readmit Ankara to a joint F-35 fighter jet program and deliver Patriot... more»

Pakistan: Country Might Move Towards Early Elections; Interior Minister says

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that Pakistan might move towards early... more»

US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, provide more aid

The United States will take in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the White House has announced, as... more»

Afghan Taliban deny changing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund

Afghan Taliban on Thursday denied rumours that Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Hasan... more»

BJP promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ to instigate people on religious lines: Mehbooba

ISLAMABAD: President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Bharatiya... more»

Nato to send 40,000 more troops to Eastern Europe

BRUSSELS: Nato leaders approve major increases of the alliance’s forces in Eastern Europe at... more»

India rebukes top China diplomat over Kashmir freedom endorsement

NEW DELHI: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of... more»

UN taking up 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

Ukraine’s United Nations (UN) ambassador on Wednesday urged all nations that stand against... more»

China reiterates Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that the Taiwan question differs in... more»

Search

Back to Top