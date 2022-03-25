Afghan Taliban deny changing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund

Afghan Taliban on Thursday denied rumours that Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund has been replaced by his deputy.

Some media reports suggested that former first deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the new premier of the interim government.

“Some media reports about the reshuffle of the prime Minister are untrue. There has been no change in the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate,” wrote spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier today, China’s foreign minister arrived in Afghanistan on his maiden trip to the country after the exit of US-led foreign forces last year.

As most countries worldwide have taken a wait-and-see approach to the country’s Taliban interim government, officials said the visit by Wang Yi sent a “positive message.”

The visit comes a day after Wang attended the foreign ministers’ summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation hosted by Pakistan.

Last year the Taliban returned to power after 20 years of conflict with US-led foreign forces in Afghanistan. The forces left the war-torn country last August, resulting in a meltdown of the US-backed Kabul administration.__Tribune.com