Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US Puts Onus On Iran To Decide To Return To Nuclear Deal
US Puts Onus On Iran To Decide To Return To Nuclear Deal

US Puts Onus On Iran To Decide To Return To Nuclear Deal

International 2022-03-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US said Tuesday that it is unclear whether Iran will ever agree to a nuclear deal, but if it is willing to make “difficult decisions,” one could be reached “very soon.”

“We are still working through a number of difficult issues. As I said before, the onus is on Tehran to make difficult decisions,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“But we have negotiated for the better part of a year of course indirectly through our allies and partners in good faith in a constructive manner to get us to this point. We are still at a point where if those decisions are made, we could reach a mutual return to compliance very soon,” he added.

Price said an agreement is neither imminent, nor is it certain.

“And so, that is precisely why for the better part of the year, we have been preparing for either contingency, for either scenario, a world in which we have a mutual return to compliance,” he added.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have been ongoing since April 2021. They have been facilitated by the other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in protracted shuttle diplomacy.

The agreement placed unprecedented curbs on Iran’s nuclear program and subjected Tehran to an international inspections regime verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, in a futile effort to bring Iran back to negotiations for what his administration maintained would be a more wide-ranging agreement.

Trump re-imposed US sanctions lifted under the 2015 pact and imposed new economic penalties.

Rather than pursue negotiations, Tehran chose to take steps away from its nuclear-related commitments in retaliation for Trump’s actions.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UN taking up 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

Ukraine’s United Nations (UN) ambassador on Wednesday urged all nations that stand against... more»

China reiterates Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that the Taiwan question differs in... more»

US Puts Onus On Iran To Decide To Return To Nuclear Deal

The US said Tuesday that it is unclear whether Iran will ever agree to a nuclear deal, but if it... more»

Resignation of Putin envoy ‘significant’ but ‘won’t undermine regime’

Western officials have said the fact that a senior Russian official has resigned and left the... more»

Poland expels ’45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats’

Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has said the European Union member had “expelled... more»

Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to roubles for ‘unfriendly’ countries

MOSCOW: Russia plans to switch its gas sales to “unfriendly” countries to roubles,... more»

Girls’ schools in Afghanistan ordered shut just hours after reopening

KABUL: The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours... more»

Parents of Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan start legal action against Taliban

The parents of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in a Taliban attack in... more»

UN chief calls for an end to Russia’s ‘absurd war’ in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Russia to end its “absurd war” in... more»

Islamic world ‘failed’ Kashmir, Palestine: Pakistan’s PM tells OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Calling for unity in the Islamic world, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said a... more»

Search

Back to Top