Resignation of Putin envoy 'significant' but 'won't undermine regime'

Western officials have said the fact that a senior Russian official has resigned and left the country is “encouraging” and “significant”. But they said it would not undermine President Putin’s regime.

Anatoly Chubais has stepped down as Vladimir Putin’s international envoy and is reportedly in Turkey with his wife.

Reuters reported that he had resigned because of the war in Ukraine.

Chubais was not seen as a member of President Putin’s inner circle but he has been at the top of Russian politics since he served as Boris Yeltsin’s chief of staff.

One Western official said they were aware of his defection which they described as “a significant statement” by a representative of Putin’s administration.

“It is encouraging that senior members of Russia’s political class are doing such things, but it doesn’t lead me to conclude that this is undermining the security of Putin’s regime and the iron grip he has on those at the centre of his power,” the official said.__Courtesy BBC

