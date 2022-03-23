Voice Of Vienna

Girls’ schools in Afghanistan ordered shut just hours after reopening

KABUL: The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline group.

“Yes, it’s true,” Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.__Pakistan Today

