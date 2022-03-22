Voice Of Vienna

Vienna: Rally on the 11th Anniversary of the Syrian Revolution 2011

Austria 2022-03-22
Several hundred Syrian migrants demonstrated in the centre of Vienna on 20 January to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Syrian Revolution.

Despite all the setbacks and defeats, the heroic Syrian people continues to resist against the bloody onslaught of the Assad tyranny and its Russian masters.

The rally was addressed by several Syrian brothers and sisters as well as by our comrades Medina Gunić and Michael Pröbsting, both leading members of the RCIT.

In their speeches, our comrades denounced the brutal dictatorship of Assad as well as the merciless bombardment of the Russian Air Force.

They stated the unconditional solidarity of the RCIT with the Syrian Revolution. They also called to support the resistance of the Ukrainian people against Putin’s invasion.

