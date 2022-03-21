Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday complimented India for its “independent foreign policy”, saying that the neighbouring country continues to buy oil from sanctions-hit Russia for the betterment of its people.

“I laud India today… they have always had an independent foreign policy. India is part of the Quad alliance with US … and it calls itself neutral.

“It is buying oil from Russia despite global sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of the people,” PM Khan said.

The prime minister said that his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament.

Imran Khan’s statements come at a time when he is facing a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, in what is shaping up to be his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.

An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country.

The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.

Meanwhile, India continues to walk the tightrope on the Ukraine-Russia conflict even as several countries across the globe have called out President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of its neighbour.

Unlike fellow members of the Quad alliance — Japan, Australia and the United States — India has abstained in UN votes deploring Russia’s actions, calling only for a halt to the violence while still buying Russian oil.

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, recently ordered 3 million barrels of Russian oil through a tender, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp has booked 2 million barrels for May loading.