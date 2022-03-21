Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India
Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

International 2022-03-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

MUMBAI, March – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) investment in India over the next five years during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The two leaders were meeting to strengthen security amid the Ukraine crisis and improve economic ties between the two nations. Japan in recent years has supported India’s urban infrastructure development and the high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.
In 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

MUMBAI, March – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen... more»

Austria reintroduces face masks as coronavirus cases surge

Vienna is the first government to reintroduce restrictions during the current wave.People in... more»

China on the right side of history over Ukraine war, foreign minister says

SHANGHAI, March – China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time... more»

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine, March – Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of the port city of... more»

Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday complimented India for its... more»

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

ISLAMABAD: France and Britain have witnessed the highest rates of activities related to... more»

Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

A Syrian who says he was illegally pushed back into Turkey by Greek authorities is suing the EU... more»

Assad: Syria’s leader makes historic visit to UAE

Syria’s president has made his first trip to an Arab country since the Syrian civil war... more»

Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for first time

Russia says it used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to... more»

Pakistan to recognise Taliban regime after regional consensus

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul when there’s a consensus,... more»

Search

Back to Top