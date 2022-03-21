Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China on the right side of history over Ukraine war, foreign minister says
China on the right side of history over Ukraine war, foreign minister says

China on the right side of history over Ukraine war, foreign minister says

International 2022-03-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SHANGHAI, March – China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
“China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China,” Wang told reporters on Saturday evening, according to a statement published by his ministry on Sunday.
Wang’s comments came after U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday of “consequences” if Beijing gave material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During the video call, Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing’s statements about the call.
Wang said the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.
“We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war,” Wang said, reiterating that China will make independent judgements.
“China’s position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China’s claims are on the right side of history.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria reintroduces face masks as coronavirus cases surge

Vienna is the first government to reintroduce restrictions during the current wave.People in... more»

China on the right side of history over Ukraine war, foreign minister says

SHANGHAI, March – China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time... more»

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine, March – Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of the port city of... more»

Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday complimented India for its... more»

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

ISLAMABAD: France and Britain have witnessed the highest rates of activities related to... more»

Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

A Syrian who says he was illegally pushed back into Turkey by Greek authorities is suing the EU... more»

Assad: Syria’s leader makes historic visit to UAE

Syria’s president has made his first trip to an Arab country since the Syrian civil war... more»

Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for first time

Russia says it used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to... more»

Pakistan to recognise Taliban regime after regional consensus

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul when there’s a consensus,... more»

Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway

A US marine plane taking part in a NATO exercise has crashed in Norway, killing all four Americans... more»

Search

Back to Top