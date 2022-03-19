Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / ‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth: Omar Abdullah
‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth: Omar Abdullah

‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth: Omar Abdullah

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-03-19, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Mar 18: The National Conference on Friday broke its silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’ and said the movie was far from the truth as the movie makers have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy.

Vice President of the party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if ‘The Kashmir Files’ was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the film makers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

“When the unfortunate incident of Kashmiri Pandit migration took place, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh’s government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside,” Abdullah told reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Abdullah wondered why this fact was kept away from the movie.

“Don’t manipulate the truth. It’s not the right thing.

“If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun,” he said.

Abdullah said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return.

“Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide,” he said.

The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“But I do not think that those people who have made this movie, want them (Kashmiri Pandits) to return. Through this picture, they want Pandits to remain outside always,” he said.

Earlier, in his address, Abdullah said attempts were being made to defame a community across the world.

“A common Kashmiri is not happy with what happened 32 years ago, that people were made to leave the Valley. Today, an impression is being created that all Kashmiris are communal, that all Kashmiris do not bear the people from other religions. What will be achieved by this? Will it make the road easier for their return? “I am afraid that the hatred which is being created against Kashmiri Muslims today, God forbid, our children studying outside the state, should not bear its brunt,” he said.

During his tenure as the chief minister, Abdullah had advocated setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go into the events unfolding since the onset of militancy.__GK News

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-US ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan... more»

Germany plans extra borrowing over Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine and the fallout from soaring energy prices and sanctions against Russia will... more»

‘The Kashmir Files’ far from truth: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 18: The National Conference on Friday broke its silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’... more»

New phase unfolding in economic ties, note Pak, Austrian FMs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Austrian foreign ministers said on Thursday they were seeing their... more»

Biden and Xi to talk on phone as US presses China over Russia

United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are due to hold their... more»

Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming Blinken in near future -ministry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the near... more»

Holi 2022: India celebrates festival of colours as Covid cases dip

Millions of Indians are celebrating Holi – the festival of colours – amid a sharp dip... more»

Argentina parliament approves IMF deal for $45 billion debt

Buenos Aires: Argentina’s Senate on Thursday gave final approval to an agreement with the... more»

Kashmir: Nowgam gunfight; Several youth held for stone-pelting, say police

Srinagar, March 17: Police on Thursday said they have arrested several youth for pelting the cops... more»

UN calls for release of 1,000 political prisoners held in Belarus

The UN human rights chief has said that more than 1,000 activists, opposition members and... more»

Search

Back to Top